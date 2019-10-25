Ralph Lauren Corp (NYSE:RL) Major Shareholder Sells $6,857,088.00 in Stock

Ralph Lauren Corp (NYSE:RL) major shareholder Family L.L.C. Lauren sold 71,428 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.00, for a total transaction of $6,857,088.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Family L.L.C. Lauren also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, October 10th, Family L.L.C. Lauren sold 71,428 shares of Ralph Lauren stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.48, for a total transaction of $6,462,805.44.

On Thursday, September 26th, Family L.L.C. Lauren sold 71,428 shares of Ralph Lauren stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.95, for a total transaction of $6,639,232.60.

On Thursday, September 12th, Family L.L.C. Lauren sold 107,142 shares of Ralph Lauren stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.74, for a total transaction of $10,686,343.08.

On Thursday, August 15th, Family L.L.C. Lauren sold 35,714 shares of Ralph Lauren stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.06, for a total transaction of $3,037,832.84.

On Thursday, August 1st, Family L.L.C. Lauren sold 71,428 shares of Ralph Lauren stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.65, for a total transaction of $7,260,656.20.

Shares of NYSE RL traded up $1.67 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $98.79. 961,495 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,098,099. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 2.30. The company has a market cap of $7.50 billion, a PE ratio of 13.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $106.78. Ralph Lauren Corp has a 1-year low of $82.69 and a 1-year high of $137.34.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The textile maker reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. Ralph Lauren had a net margin of 6.91% and a return on equity of 18.33%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.54 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ralph Lauren Corp will post 7.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 11th. Investors of record on Friday, September 27th were paid a $0.688 dividend. This is an increase from Ralph Lauren’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 26th. This represents a $2.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. Ralph Lauren’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.25%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a $128.00 target price on shares of Ralph Lauren and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ralph Lauren from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Ralph Lauren from $158.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Ralph Lauren from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Ralph Lauren from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $135.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Ralph Lauren currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $127.44.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Ralph Lauren by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 86,682 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $8,276,000 after purchasing an additional 1,359 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new position in Ralph Lauren in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,828,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Ralph Lauren by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 1,416 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in Ralph Lauren by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 4,359 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $416,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Inc. lifted its stake in Ralph Lauren by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 9,796 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $937,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. 66.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ralph Lauren Company Profile

Ralph Lauren Corp. engages in the design, marketing and distribution of premium lifestyle products. The firm offers apparel, accessories, home furnishings, and other licensed product. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, and Asia. The North America segment consists of sales of Ralph Lauren branded apparel, accessories, home furnishings, and related products made through the Company’s wholesale and retail businesses in the U.S.

