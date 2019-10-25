Ranger Energy Services (NYSE:RNGR) Upgraded to Hold at ValuEngine

Ranger Energy Services (NYSE:RNGR) was upgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on shares of Ranger Energy Services from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ranger Energy Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.35.

Shares of NYSE:RNGR traded down $0.14 during trading on Friday, reaching $4.81. The company had a trading volume of 18,982 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,300. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $6.24 and its 200 day moving average is $6.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.87 million, a PE ratio of 10.69 and a beta of 3.27. Ranger Energy Services has a twelve month low of $4.70 and a twelve month high of $8.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.26.

Ranger Energy Services (NYSE:RNGR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $84.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.65 million. Ranger Energy Services had a return on equity of 3.13% and a net margin of 1.79%. Equities analysts predict that Ranger Energy Services will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Ranger Energy Services by 250,000.0% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in Ranger Energy Services during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Ranger Energy Services by 15.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,928 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning acquired a new stake in Ranger Energy Services during the second quarter valued at approximately $132,000. 26.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ranger Energy Services Company Profile

Ranger Energy Services, Inc provides well service rigs and related services in the United States. It operates through three segments: High Specification Rigs, Completion and Other Services, and Processing Solutions. The company offers well completion support services, such as milling out composite plugs used during hydraulic fracturing, wireline, and snubbing services; workover services, including retrieval and replacement of existing production tubing; well maintenance services comprising replacement of downhole artificial lift components; and decommissioning services consisting of plugging and abandonment services.

