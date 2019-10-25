Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) Downgraded to Sell at BidaskClub

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) was downgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on RPD. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $69.00 price objective on shares of Rapid7 in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Rapid7 from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Rapid7 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Rapid7 from $51.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Nomura assumed coverage on Rapid7 in a report on Friday, June 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Rapid7 currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.17.

Shares of RPD traded up $1.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $49.45. The stock had a trading volume of 35,441 shares, compared to its average volume of 539,159. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87. Rapid7 has a 52 week low of $26.27 and a 52 week high of $66.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $49.21 and a 200 day moving average of $53.71. The company has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -48.98 and a beta of 1.20.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.26. Rapid7 had a negative net margin of 17.63% and a negative return on equity of 39.52%. The business had revenue of $78.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.14 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.13) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Rapid7 will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Peter Kaes sold 12,881 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.03, for a total transaction of $644,436.43. Also, COO Andrew F. Burton sold 49,438 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.61, for a total transaction of $2,551,495.18. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 143,462 shares of company stock valued at $7,610,674. Company insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Rapid7 in the 2nd quarter valued at about $8,109,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Rapid7 by 30.6% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,364 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Rapid7 by 32.6% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 34,713 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,008,000 after purchasing an additional 8,543 shares during the last quarter. Axiom International Investors LLC DE acquired a new stake in Rapid7 in the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,074,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in Rapid7 by 52.9% in the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,044,389 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $60,407,000 after purchasing an additional 361,259 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.11% of the company’s stock.

Rapid7 Company Profile

Rapid7, Inc provides analytics solutions for security and information (IT) operations. Its vulnerability management solutions include InsightVM and Nexpose, which enable customers to assess and remediate their overall exposure to cyber risk; InsightAppSec, an insight platform based solution; AppSpider, an application security testing solution; and Metasploit, a penetration testing software solution.

