Shore Capital Lowers Rathbone Brothers (LON:RAT) to Sell

Rathbone Brothers (LON:RAT) was downgraded by equities researchers at Shore Capital to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Digital Look reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,750 ($35.93) price objective on shares of Rathbone Brothers in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,750 ($35.93) price objective on shares of Rathbone Brothers in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Rathbone Brothers has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 2,600 ($33.97).

LON:RAT traded down GBX 15 ($0.20) on Thursday, hitting GBX 2,125 ($27.77). The company had a trading volume of 35,386 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,085. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.42. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 2,277.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 2,250.87. Rathbone Brothers has a 52 week low of GBX 2,055 ($26.85) and a 52 week high of GBX 2,560 ($33.45).

About Rathbone Brothers

Rathbone Brothers Plc, through its subsidiaries, provides personalized investment and wealth management services for private clients, charities, and trustees in the United Kingdom and Jersey. Its services include discretionary investment management, unit trusts, financial planning, banking and loan, and unitized portfolio services, as well as trust, legal, estate, and tax advisory services.

