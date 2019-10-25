Raymond James Begins Coverage on Energy Recovery (NASDAQ:ERII)

Equities researchers at Raymond James started coverage on shares of Energy Recovery (NASDAQ:ERII) in a research note issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock. Raymond James’ price objective points to a potential upside of 24.48% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. B. Riley set a $15.00 price target on Energy Recovery and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. ValuEngine cut Energy Recovery from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. JMP Securities set a $15.00 price target on Energy Recovery and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Energy Recovery from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Energy Recovery from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.20.

ERII opened at $9.64 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $544.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.20 and a beta of 4.31. Energy Recovery has a 1 year low of $6.17 and a 1 year high of $12.04. The company has a current ratio of 5.09, a quick ratio of 4.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.92.

Energy Recovery (NASDAQ:ERII) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.02. Energy Recovery had a return on equity of 10.89% and a net margin of 20.21%. The company had revenue of $22.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.53 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.07 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Energy Recovery will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ERII. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP bought a new position in shares of Energy Recovery in the second quarter worth about $3,059,000. KBC Group NV increased its stake in shares of Energy Recovery by 508.9% in the second quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 313,451 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,266,000 after purchasing an additional 261,971 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Energy Recovery by 104.9% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 482,965 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,033,000 after purchasing an additional 247,287 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Energy Recovery by 85.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 278,187 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,899,000 after purchasing an additional 127,992 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Energy Recovery by 4.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,518,679 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,245,000 after purchasing an additional 107,783 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.32% of the company’s stock.

Energy Recovery Company Profile

Energy Recovery, Inc provides energy solutions to industrial fluid flow markets under the ERI, PX, Pressure Exchanger, PX Pressure Exchanger, AT, AquaBold, VorTeq, MTeq, IsoBoost, and IsoGen names. The company operates through Water and Oil & Gas segments. It offers pressure exchanger energy recovery devices for water desalination plants; hydraulic turbochargers for low-pressure brackish, high-pressure seawater reverse osmosis systems, and other water treatment applications; and high-pressure and circulation pumps for small- to medium-sized desalination plants.

