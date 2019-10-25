Raymond James Increases Phillips 66 Partners (NYSE:PSXP) Price Target to $60.00

Phillips 66 Partners (NYSE:PSXP) had its price target hoisted by investment analysts at Raymond James from $58.00 to $60.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock. Raymond James’ target price indicates a potential upside of 5.26% from the stock’s previous close.

PSXP has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Phillips 66 Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Phillips 66 Partners from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Barclays set a $56.00 price target on shares of Phillips 66 Partners and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Phillips 66 Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.89.

PSXP stock traded up $1.83 on Wednesday, hitting $57.00. The company had a trading volume of 21,499 shares, compared to its average volume of 296,479. Phillips 66 Partners has a 12-month low of $40.76 and a 12-month high of $59.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.21. The stock has a market cap of $6.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.90.

Phillips 66 Partners (NYSE:PSXP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The oil and gas company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $401.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $393.61 million. Phillips 66 Partners had a net margin of 54.28% and a return on equity of 48.70%. The company’s revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.87 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Phillips 66 Partners will post 4.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Phillips 66 Partners news, Director Phillip David Bairrington purchased 613 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $52.11 per share, for a total transaction of $31,943.43. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $553,720.86. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atria Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at $961,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in Phillips 66 Partners by 47.6% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,240 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH bought a new stake in Phillips 66 Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,661,000. Dividend Assets Capital LLC increased its holdings in Phillips 66 Partners by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 184,321 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $9,096,000 after acquiring an additional 10,397 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Phillips 66 Partners by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 306,162 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $15,106,000 after acquiring an additional 24,472 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.68% of the company’s stock.

Phillips 66 Partners LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires crude oil, refined petroleum products, and natural gas liquids (NGL) pipelines, terminals, and other transportation and midstream assets. The company operates pipeline assets in Lake Charles, Sweeny, Wood River, Borger/Ponca City, Billings, and Borger; terminal, rail rack, and storage assets in Louisiana, Texas, New Mexico, Illinois, Missouri, Kansas, Oklahoma, New Jersey, Washington, Wyoming, and Montana; marine assets in Lake Charles, Bayway, and Wood River; and NGL assets in Texas and Louisiana.

