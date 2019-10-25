Raymond James Trust N.A. Acquires 1,908 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 92,915 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,908 shares during the quarter. Union Pacific comprises approximately 0.8% of Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $15,050,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNP. Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Union Pacific in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its stake in Union Pacific by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 163,196 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 14,927 shares during the period. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in Union Pacific in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Mackey Komara & Dankovich LLC boosted its stake in Union Pacific by 549.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mackey Komara & Dankovich LLC now owns 1,124 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 951 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. boosted its stake in Union Pacific by 78.8% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. now owns 186 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:UNP traded up $1.58 during trading on Friday, reaching $171.97. 912,787 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,070,801. The company’s 50 day moving average is $163.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $168.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $118.03 billion, a PE ratio of 21.74, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. Union Pacific Co. has a 52 week low of $128.08 and a 52 week high of $180.54.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The railroad operator reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $5.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.65 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.28% and a return on equity of 32.65%. The business’s revenue was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.15 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 8.52 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Robert M. Knight, Jr. sold 8,620 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.04, for a total transaction of $1,551,944.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 94,943 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,093,537.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 9.96% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on UNP shares. Raymond James set a $197.00 price target on Union Pacific and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $172.00 price target on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Union Pacific from $190.00 to $188.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Atlantic Securities upgraded Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $175.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Union Pacific in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $198.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $179.50.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

