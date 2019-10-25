Raymond James Trust N.A. Acquires 722 Shares of Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA)

Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,239 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 722 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $4,682,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the second quarter worth $26,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in shares of Mastercard by 52.8% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 110 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Delphi Private Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the second quarter worth $31,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the second quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the second quarter worth $33,000. 74.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Mastercard alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on MA shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Mastercard from $291.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on Mastercard from $285.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Nomura lifted their price objective on Mastercard from $282.00 to $324.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Mastercard from $288.00 to $317.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $299.09.

In other news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 7,542 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.96, for a total value of $2,051,122.32. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 111,992,604 shares in the company, valued at $30,457,508,583.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Miebach sold 2,770 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.00, for a total value of $789,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,778 shares in the company, valued at $3,641,730. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 123,019 shares of company stock valued at $33,728,660. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MA traded up $1.32 on Friday, reaching $270.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,797,006 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,292,085. Mastercard Inc has a 1-year low of $171.89 and a 1-year high of $293.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.49. The firm has a market cap of $264.65 billion, a PE ratio of 41.61, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $274.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $264.86.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.07. Mastercard had a return on equity of 135.02% and a net margin of 42.71%. The firm had revenue of $4.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.66 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Mastercard Inc will post 7.61 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 9th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 8th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.49%. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 20.34%.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

Featured Article: How does a security become overbought?

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.