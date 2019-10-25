Raymond James Trust N.A. Has $7.41 Million Stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Raymond James Trust N.A. decreased its stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 72,315 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 923 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $7,405,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Phillips 66 by 3.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,451,696 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,409,691,000 after buying an additional 1,172,468 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 19.7% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,863,480 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,016,170,000 after purchasing an additional 1,790,537 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 10.5% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,882,918 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $448,008,000 after purchasing an additional 463,870 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management raised its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 2.4% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,701,505 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $439,778,000 after purchasing an additional 112,310 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 3,861.0% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,744,797 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $350,288,000 after purchasing an additional 3,650,256 shares during the period. 68.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Phillips 66 alerts:

In related news, EVP Robert A. Herman sold 47,433 shares of Phillips 66 stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.17, for a total value of $4,893,662.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PSX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Phillips 66 from $102.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Phillips 66 in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Cowen raised their price target on Phillips 66 from $112.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. ValuEngine lowered Phillips 66 from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Macquarie initiated coverage on Phillips 66 in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $114.80.

Phillips 66 stock traded up $4.47 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $115.10. The stock had a trading volume of 335,782 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,104,573. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $103.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $96.14. Phillips 66 has a 1-year low of $78.44 and a 1-year high of $110.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.28.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The oil and gas company reported $3.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.70 by $0.32. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 19.75% and a net margin of 4.76%. The business had revenue of $28.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.80 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 will post 7.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, November 18th will be given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.74%.

Phillips 66 Company Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

Read More: What is the Bid-Ask Spread?

Receive News & Ratings for Phillips 66 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips 66 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.