Raymond James Trust N.A. Lowers Stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Raymond James Trust N.A. reduced its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 0.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 95,807 shares of the company’s stock after selling 206 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $8,501,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 119.2% during the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 2,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,243 shares during the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Investors Research Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 62.0% in the third quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:VYM traded up $0.48 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $89.41. The stock had a trading volume of 13,893 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,041,894. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $88.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $87.11. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 1 year low of $73.18 and a 1 year high of $90.11.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th were issued a $0.7864 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 24th.

Featured Story: How to trade on quiet period expirations

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VYM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.