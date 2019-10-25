Raymond James Trust N.A. Purchases 373 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,020 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $11,319,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of LMT. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin during the second quarter worth $26,000. Paragon Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Lockheed Martin by 406.7% during the second quarter. Paragon Capital Management LLC now owns 76 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. raised its stake in Lockheed Martin by 257.1% during the third quarter. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. now owns 75 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. MRA Associates USA LLC acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin during the second quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its stake in Lockheed Martin by 245.5% during the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 114 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. 78.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Lockheed Martin news, Director James D. Taiclet, Jr. bought 1,354 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $376.32 per share, for a total transaction of $509,537.28. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,354 shares in the company, valued at approximately $509,537.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group increased their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $385.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $395.00 to $360.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $401.00 to $385.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. DZ Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $410.00 price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $365.77.

Shares of NYSE:LMT traded down $3.48 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $371.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 45,777 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,128,508. Lockheed Martin Co. has a fifty-two week low of $241.18 and a fifty-two week high of $399.96. The company has a market capitalization of $105.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $384.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $359.79.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The aerospace company reported $5.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.02 by $0.64. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 221.59% and a net margin of 10.26%. The company had revenue of $15.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.87 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $5.14 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 21.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lockheed Martin announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, September 26th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the aerospace company to purchase up to 1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be paid a $2.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. This is a positive change from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.20. This represents a $9.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.30%.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

