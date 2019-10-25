RBA Wealth Management LLC Has $2.07 Million Stake in CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS)

RBA Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,795 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,470 shares during the quarter. RBA Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $2,068,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CVS. Cottage Street Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of CVS Health by 1.1% in the third quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC now owns 19,438 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,226,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the period. St. James Investment Company LLC increased its stake in shares of CVS Health by 29.5% in the third quarter. St. James Investment Company LLC now owns 766,775 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $48,360,000 after buying an additional 174,824 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont increased its stake in shares of CVS Health by 26.8% in the third quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 116,430 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $7,343,000 after buying an additional 24,592 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in shares of CVS Health by 4.2% in the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 175,007 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $11,037,000 after buying an additional 7,121 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of CVS Health by 39.2% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 9,375 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $573,000 after buying an additional 2,639 shares during the period. 76.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CVS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America upped their price objective on CVS Health from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. TheStreet raised CVS Health from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on CVS Health in a research note on Friday, September 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on CVS Health from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on CVS Health in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $91.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.39.

In other CVS Health news, EVP Joshua Matthew Flum sold 17,703 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total transaction of $1,115,289.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,163 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,278,269. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Eva C. Boratto sold 8,130 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $528,450.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 55,273 shares in the company, valued at $3,592,745. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:CVS traded up $0.17 on Friday, reaching $65.01. 2,855,560 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,157,101. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s 50 day moving average is $63.36 and its 200-day moving average is $57.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. CVS Health Corp has a 1-year low of $51.72 and a 1-year high of $82.15.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $63.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.66 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 16.15% and a net margin of 1.91%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.69 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that CVS Health Corp will post 6.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 23rd. CVS Health’s payout ratio is 28.25%.

CVS Health Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. Its Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, Medicare Part D, clinical, disease management, and medical spend management services.

