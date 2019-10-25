RBA Wealth Management LLC Raises Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:RHS)

RBA Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:RHS) by 3.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,394 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the quarter. RBA Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF were worth $336,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of RHS. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $20,997,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $5,951,000. IMC Chicago LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $4,373,000. Stelac Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $3,796,000. Finally, Pacific Sun Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $2,366,000.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF alerts:

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF stock traded down $0.61 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $138.50. 4,215 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,978. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF has a 52-week low of $111.19 and a 52-week high of $141.28. The company has a fifty day moving average of $139.03 and a 200-day moving average of $135.81.

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 24th were paid a dividend of $0.802 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 23rd.

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF

Rydex S&P Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) seeks replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Equal Weight Index Consumer Staples (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged equal-weighted version of the S&P 500 Consumer Staples Index that consists of the common stocks of industries, such as food and drug retailing, beverages, food products, tobacco, household products and personal products that comprise the consumer staples sector of the S&P 500 Index.

Featured Story: Trading Options- What is a Strangle?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RHS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:RHS).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.