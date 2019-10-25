RBA Wealth Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT)

RBA Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 1.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,990 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the period. Walmart makes up about 2.1% of RBA Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. RBA Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $2,728,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walmart during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 235.3% during the 2nd quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 285 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Walmart during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walmart during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, MRA Associates USA LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walmart during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 30.10% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP David Chojnowski sold 3,680 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.38, for a total transaction of $424,598.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider John R. Furner sold 7,900 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.72, for a total value of $906,288.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 51.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE WMT traded down $0.07 on Friday, reaching $119.03. The stock had a trading volume of 153,992 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,423,149. The firm has a market capitalization of $339.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.24, a P/E/G ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Walmart Inc has a 12-month low of $85.78 and a 12-month high of $120.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $117.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $109.97.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The retailer reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.05. Walmart had a return on equity of 18.23% and a net margin of 2.48%. The company had revenue of $130.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $129.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.29 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Walmart Inc will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on WMT. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price target (up previously from $120.00) on shares of Walmart in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Walmart from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Buckingham Research set a $109.00 price target on shares of Walmart and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Walmart from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a $123.00 price target on shares of Walmart and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $116.48.

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

