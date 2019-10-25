Ready Capital Corp (NYSE:RC) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.41 Per Share

Analysts expect Ready Capital Corp (NYSE:RC) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.41 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Ready Capital’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.40 and the highest is $0.41. Ready Capital posted earnings of $0.48 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 14.6%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Ready Capital will report full year earnings of $1.56 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.53 to $1.60. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $1.74 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.65 to $1.81. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Ready Capital.

Ready Capital (NYSE:RC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $21.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.58 million. Ready Capital had a net margin of 30.47% and a return on equity of 8.40%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ready Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price objective on shares of Ready Capital from $17.00 to $16.50 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Ready Capital from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.75.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Ready Capital by 561.1% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,094 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 2,626 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Ready Capital by 189.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,008 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 2,624 shares during the period. Motco acquired a new stake in Ready Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at $65,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new stake in Ready Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in Ready Capital in the 1st quarter valued at $90,000. 37.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of RC stock traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $16.21. 65,700 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 169,971. The firm has a market cap of $729.30 million, a P/E ratio of 9.21 and a beta of 0.69. Ready Capital has a fifty-two week low of $13.44 and a fifty-two week high of $16.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.09.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. Ready Capital’s payout ratio is currently 90.91%.

Ready Capital Company Profile

Ready Capital Corporation operates as a real estate finance company in the United States. The company originates, acquires, finances, and services small balance commercial (SBC) loans, small business administration (SBA) loans, and residential mortgage loans, as well as mortgage backed securities collateralized primarily by SBC loans, or other real estate-related investments.

