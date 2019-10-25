Ready Capital (NYSE:RC) Sets New 1-Year High at $16.55

Ready Capital Corp (NYSE:RC)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $16.55 and last traded at $16.43, with a volume of 128749 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $16.23.

RC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price objective on shares of Ready Capital from $17.00 to $16.50 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ready Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Ready Capital from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ready Capital presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.75.

The stock has a market cap of $729.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.21 and a beta of 0.69. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41.

Ready Capital (NYSE:RC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $21.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.58 million. Ready Capital had a net margin of 30.47% and a return on equity of 8.40%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ready Capital Corp will post 1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.87%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. Ready Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 90.91%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RC. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Ready Capital by 214.9% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 803,350 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,970,000 after acquiring an additional 548,255 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ready Capital by 21.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,862,805 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,655,000 after acquiring an additional 515,191 shares during the period. Weiss Asset Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Ready Capital by 65.3% during the second quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP now owns 477,266 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,111,000 after acquiring an additional 188,611 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB acquired a new position in shares of Ready Capital during the first quarter valued at $1,352,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Ready Capital during the first quarter valued at $795,000. 37.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ready Capital Corporation operates as a real estate finance company in the United States. The company originates, acquires, finances, and services small balance commercial (SBC) loans, small business administration (SBA) loans, and residential mortgage loans, as well as mortgage backed securities collateralized primarily by SBC loans, or other real estate-related investments.

