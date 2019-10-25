Red Pulse Phoenix Price Reaches $0.0060 on Top Exchanges (PHX)

Red Pulse Phoenix (CURRENCY:PHX) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on October 25th. In the last seven days, Red Pulse Phoenix has traded down 1.3% against the dollar. Red Pulse Phoenix has a total market cap of $5.02 million and approximately $672,920.00 worth of Red Pulse Phoenix was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Red Pulse Phoenix token can currently be bought for $0.0060 or 0.00000070 BTC on popular exchanges including Bitbns, Kucoin, Coinrail and Switcheo Network.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Red Pulse Phoenix alerts:

Phoenix (PHX) traded 16.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000299 BTC.

Wowbit (WWB) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000070 BTC.

ZCore (ZCR) traded up 52% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0610 or 0.00000707 BTC.

Bridge Protocol (BRDG) traded down 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

CARDbuyers (BCARD) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

QYNO (QNO) traded 17.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000011 BTC.

About Red Pulse Phoenix

PHX is a token. It was first traded on October 8th, 2017. Red Pulse Phoenix’s total supply is 1,362,278,592 tokens and its circulating supply is 829,588,687 tokens. Red Pulse Phoenix’s official Twitter account is @red_pulse_china and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Red Pulse Phoenix is /r/RedPulseToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Red Pulse Phoenix is www.redpulse.com/landing.

Red Pulse Phoenix Token Trading

Red Pulse Phoenix can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, Switcheo Network, Coinrail, Binance and Bitbns. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Red Pulse Phoenix directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Red Pulse Phoenix should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Red Pulse Phoenix using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Red Pulse Phoenix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Red Pulse Phoenix and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.