Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:REGN) Shares Bought by World Asset Management Inc

World Asset Management Inc raised its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:REGN) by 3.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,890 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 164 shares during the quarter. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,356,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $151,443,000. Parnassus Investments CA grew its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 290.6% during the second quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 625,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $195,625,000 after purchasing an additional 465,000 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 700.5% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 352,815 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $110,432,000 after purchasing an additional 308,740 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 190.2% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 227,517 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $71,213,000 after purchasing an additional 149,111 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 62.3% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 337,962 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $105,782,000 after purchasing an additional 129,700 shares during the period. 66.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $1.44 on Friday, reaching $304.33. The stock had a trading volume of 7,391 shares, compared to its average volume of 730,032. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $289.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $308.89. The company has a quick ratio of 3.11, a current ratio of 3.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 1 year low of $271.37 and a 1 year high of $442.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.14.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $5.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.60 by $0.69. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 28.59% and a return on equity of 25.79%. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.45 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc will post 18.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Sanofi sold 172,904 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.15, for a total value of $48,611,959.60. Corporate insiders own 11.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Cowen set a $349.00 price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Bank of America began coverage on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $325.00 target price on the stock. Guggenheim raised Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $355.00 to $403.00 in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. BidaskClub raised Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, ValuEngine raised Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $390.47.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various medical conditions worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema (DME); myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy in patients with DME, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

