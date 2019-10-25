Regional Management Corp (NYSE:RM) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $87.78 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Regional Management Corp (NYSE:RM) will announce $87.78 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Regional Management’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $86.59 million and the highest estimate coming in at $88.96 million. Regional Management reported sales of $77.92 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.7%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, November 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Regional Management will report full year sales of $343.59 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $343.29 million to $343.89 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $382.15 million, with estimates ranging from $380.15 million to $384.14 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Regional Management.

Regional Management (NYSE:RM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The credit services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.05. Regional Management had a return on equity of 13.37% and a net margin of 10.59%. The company had revenue of $84.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.50 million.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on RM. ValuEngine upgraded Regional Management from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Regional Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.40.

In other news, COO John D. Schachtel acquired 4,000 shares of Regional Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $27.46 per share, for a total transaction of $109,840.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 26,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $724,339.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Basswood Capital Management, L acquired 31,749 shares of Regional Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $27.13 per share, for a total transaction of $861,350.37. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 101,827 shares of company stock worth $2,723,614 and have sold 114,051 shares worth $3,032,569. Insiders own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RM. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Regional Management by 203.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,174 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 787 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Regional Management in the 2nd quarter valued at about $276,000. Hancock Whitney Corp grew its position in shares of Regional Management by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 10,896 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 1,677 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Regional Management by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 13,333 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $375,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in shares of Regional Management by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 19,187 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $506,000 after buying an additional 917 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RM opened at $29.40 on Friday. Regional Management has a 52-week low of $22.90 and a 52-week high of $30.45. The business’s fifty day moving average is $27.94 and its 200-day moving average is $26.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 48.69 and a current ratio of 48.69. The firm has a market cap of $342.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.27 and a beta of 0.93.

About Regional Management

Regional Management Corp., a diversified consumer finance company, provides various installment loan products primarily to customers with limited access to consumer credit from banks, thrifts, credit card companies, and other traditional lenders. The company offers small and large installment loans; loans to finance the purchase of furniture, appliances, and other retail products; insurance products, including credit life, credit accident and health, credit property, vehicle single interest, and credit involuntary unemployment insurance; collateral protection insurance; and property insurance, as well as reinsurance products.

