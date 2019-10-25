Rekor Systems (NASDAQ:REKR) Raised to Buy at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Rekor Systems (NASDAQ:REKR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of Rekor Systems stock traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $2.14. The company had a trading volume of 69,051 shares, compared to its average volume of 287,897. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.91. Rekor Systems has a twelve month low of $0.43 and a twelve month high of $5.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.86.

Rekor Systems (NASDAQ:REKR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Rekor Systems had a negative net margin of 21.22% and a negative return on equity of 1,028.10%. The company had revenue of $12.33 million during the quarter.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Rekor Systems stock. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in Rekor Systems Inc (NASDAQ:REKR) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 17,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

Rekor Systems Company Profile

Rekor Systems, Inc, through its subsidiary, Rekor Recognition Systems, Inc, provides artificial intelligence and machine-learning enabled automated license plate recognition (ALPR) systems. Its ALPR systems are powered by OpenALPR software to enhance the accuracy of license plate reads to industry-leading levels, as well as to identify the make, model, and color of vehicles.

