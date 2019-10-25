Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) Shares Sold by Archford Capital Strategies LLC

Archford Capital Strategies LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,221 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 372 shares during the period. Archford Capital Strategies LLC’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $279,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Republic Services by 69.8% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,537,731 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $566,428,000 after purchasing an additional 2,687,709 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments CA acquired a new position in shares of Republic Services in the 2nd quarter valued at $93,307,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Republic Services by 744.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 932,774 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $80,816,000 after purchasing an additional 822,340 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Republic Services by 10,353.7% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 675,728 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $58,545,000 after purchasing an additional 669,264 shares during the period. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its stake in shares of Republic Services by 279.3% in the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 812,901 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $61,846,000 after purchasing an additional 598,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Republic Services alerts:

In other news, CEO Donald W. Slager sold 48,891 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $4,400,190.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 333,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,046,140. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Catharine D. Ellingsen sold 3,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $279,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,287,630. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 147,117 shares of company stock valued at $13,240,530 over the last 90 days. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on RSG shares. Raymond James set a $93.00 target price on shares of Republic Services and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. ValuEngine cut shares of Republic Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Bank of America upgraded shares of Republic Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $95.00 target price on shares of Republic Services and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $91.00 target price on shares of Republic Services and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Republic Services has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.17.

NYSE:RSG opened at $86.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.41. The company has a fifty day moving average of $86.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $85.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.99 billion, a PE ratio of 28.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.49. Republic Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $67.48 and a fifty-two week high of $90.61.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.62 billion. Republic Services had a net margin of 10.32% and a return on equity of 12.86%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.73 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Republic Services, Inc. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Republic Services Profile

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, recycling, disposal, and energy services for small-container, large-container, municipal and residential, and energy services customers in the United States and Puerto Rico. The company's collection services include curbside collection of waste for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of waste containers; and renting of compactors.

Further Reading: Calculating net profit and net profit margin ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RSG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG).

Receive News & Ratings for Republic Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Republic Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.