Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Publicis Groupe (PUBGY)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Publicis Groupe (OTCMKTS: PUBGY):

10/15/2019 – Publicis Groupe was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating.

10/15/2019 – Publicis Groupe was downgraded by analysts at Berenberg Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

10/15/2019 – Publicis Groupe was downgraded by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

10/11/2019 – Publicis Groupe was downgraded by analysts at Macquarie from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating.

10/11/2019 – Publicis Groupe was downgraded by analysts at Societe Generale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

10/7/2019 – Publicis Groupe was downgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating.

10/5/2019 – Publicis Groupe was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

9/11/2019 – Publicis Groupe was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating.

Shares of PUBGY traded down $0.02 on Friday, reaching $10.74. The stock had a trading volume of 46,540 shares, compared to its average volume of 100,695. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.80 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.90. Publicis Groupe SA has a 12-month low of $10.01 and a 12-month high of $15.83.

Publicis Groupe SA provides marketing, communication, and digital transformation services worldwide. The company offers creative solutions, including advertising, interactive communications and digital marketing, direct marketing and customer relationship management, sales promotion and point-of-sale marketing, public relations, corporate and financial communications, and events communication services.

