Reviewing California Resources (NYSE:CRC) & Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR)

California Resources (NYSE:CRC) and Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, dividends and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

Get California Resources alerts:

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for California Resources and Matador Resources, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score California Resources 1 1 3 0 2.40 Matador Resources 0 2 12 0 2.86

California Resources currently has a consensus price target of $25.80, indicating a potential upside of 248.18%. Matador Resources has a consensus price target of $27.08, indicating a potential upside of 98.41%. Given California Resources’ higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe California Resources is more favorable than Matador Resources.

Risk and Volatility

California Resources has a beta of 4.48, meaning that its stock price is 348% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Matador Resources has a beta of 2, meaning that its stock price is 100% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares California Resources and Matador Resources’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio California Resources $3.06 billion 0.12 $328.00 million $1.27 5.83 Matador Resources $899.60 million 1.77 $274.21 million $1.62 8.43

California Resources has higher revenue and earnings than Matador Resources. California Resources is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Matador Resources, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares California Resources and Matador Resources’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets California Resources 10.99% -23.66% 1.18% Matador Resources 19.10% 8.71% 4.45%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

61.1% of California Resources shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 95.2% of Matador Resources shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.5% of California Resources shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.9% of Matador Resources shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Matador Resources beats California Resources on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About California Resources

California Resources Corporation operates as an oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the State of California. The company sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids to marketers, California refineries, and other purchasers that have access to transportation and storage facilities. It holds interests in approximately 2.2 million net acres of mineral acreage. As of December 31, 2018, the company had net proved reserves of 712 million barrels of oil equivalent. It also generates and sells electricity to the grid and utility customers. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Los Angeles, California.

About Matador Resources

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates in two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas. It also operates the Eagle Ford shale play in South Texas; and the Haynesville shale and Cotton Valley plays in Northwest Louisiana and East Texas. In addition, the company conducts midstream operations in support of its exploration, development, and production operations; provides natural gas processing and oil transportation services; and offers oil, natural gas, and salt water gathering services, as well as salt water disposal services to third parties. As of December 31, 2018, its estimated total proved oil and natural gas reserves were 215.3 million barrels of oil equivalent, including 123.4 million stock tank barrels of oil and 551.5 billion cubic feet of natural gas. The company was formerly known as Matador Holdco, Inc. and changed its name to Matador Resources Company in August 2011. Matador Resources Company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for California Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for California Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.