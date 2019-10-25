RISE Education Cayman (NASDAQ:REDU) Stock Rating Lowered by Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group cut shares of RISE Education Cayman (NASDAQ:REDU) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. ValuEngine upgraded RISE Education Cayman from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered RISE Education Cayman from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th.

NASDAQ REDU opened at $7.78 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $397.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.45 and a beta of 0.84. RISE Education Cayman has a twelve month low of $6.62 and a twelve month high of $12.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $8.05 and a 200 day moving average of $8.92.

RISE Education Cayman (NASDAQ:REDU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $53.47 million during the quarter. RISE Education Cayman had a return on equity of 29.54% and a net margin of 8.70%. Equities analysts predict that RISE Education Cayman will post 0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of REDU. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in RISE Education Cayman during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $133,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in RISE Education Cayman during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $139,000. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in RISE Education Cayman by 112.0% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 22,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 11,968 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in RISE Education Cayman by 119.2% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 27,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 15,158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in RISE Education Cayman during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $389,000. Institutional investors own 13.08% of the company’s stock.

About RISE Education Cayman

RISE Education Cayman Ltd, through its subsidiaries, provides junior English language training services under the RISE brand name in the People's Republic of China. The company offers a range of educational programs, services, and products, including educational courses, sale of course materials, franchise services, and study tours.

