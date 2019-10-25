Rise Gold (OTCMKTS:RYES) Trading Up 4.8%

Rise Gold Corp (OTCMKTS:RYES)’s share price was up 4.8% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $0.06 and last traded at $0.06, approximately 17,385 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 130,365 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.05.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.06.

Rise Gold Company Profile (OTCMKTS:RYES)

Rise Gold Corp., an exploration stage mining company, focuses on the acquisition of mineral properties. It primarily holds interest in the Idaho-Maryland Gold Mine located in California, the United States. The company was formerly known as Rise Resources Inc and changed its name to Rise Gold Corp. in April 2017.

