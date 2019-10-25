Riverview Bancorp (NASDAQ:RVSB) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Riverview Bancorp (NASDAQ:RVSB) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The savings and loans company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01, Fidelity Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $14.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.80 million. Riverview Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.03% and a net margin of 27.67%.

RVSB traded up $0.25 during trading on Friday, reaching $7.19. 70,500 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 44,415. The stock has a market cap of $162.23 million, a P/E ratio of 9.46 and a beta of 0.64. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.38 and a 200 day moving average of $7.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Riverview Bancorp has a 52 week low of $5.46 and a 52 week high of $8.72.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Investors of record on Monday, October 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.045 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 10th. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. Riverview Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 23.68%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on RVSB. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Riverview Bancorp from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. ValuEngine downgraded Riverview Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Riverview Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

In other Riverview Bancorp news, Director David Nierenberg purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.85 per share, with a total value of $137,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Gerald Lee Nies purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.58 per share, with a total value of $75,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 6.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Riverview Bancorp

Riverview Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Riverview Community Bank that provides community banking services to small and medium size businesses, professionals, and individuals. It offers a range of deposit products, including demand deposits, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and retirement savings plans.

