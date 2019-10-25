Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Decreases Stake in Carnival Corp (NYSE:CCL)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. reduced its holdings in Carnival Corp (NYSE:CCL) by 88.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 95,283 shares of the company’s stock after selling 761,724 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Carnival were worth $4,163,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Carnival by 10.2% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 198,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,243,000 after buying an additional 18,310 shares in the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Carnival by 10.1% in the second quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 259,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,100,000 after buying an additional 23,848 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Carnival by 1.1% in the second quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 250,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,683,000 after buying an additional 2,625 shares in the last quarter. Holistic Financial Partners lifted its stake in shares of Carnival by 6.3% in the second quarter. Holistic Financial Partners now owns 4,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Forte Capital LLC ADV lifted its stake in shares of Carnival by 23.5% in the second quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 20,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $974,000 after buying an additional 3,984 shares in the last quarter. 75.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Carnival news, Director Sir Jonathon Band sold 5,000 shares of Carnival stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.83, for a total transaction of $204,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 24.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CCL shares. Berenberg Bank cut shares of Carnival from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, September 27th. William Blair restated a “hold” rating on shares of Carnival in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Deutsche Bank set a $46.00 price objective on shares of Carnival and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. SunTrust Banks cut their price objective on shares of Carnival to $58.00 in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Finally, Buckingham Research cut their price objective on shares of Carnival from $52.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Carnival currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.40.

Shares of CCL traded up $0.62 during trading on Friday, reaching $44.52. 89,100 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,414,514. Carnival Corp has a twelve month low of $39.92 and a twelve month high of $62.52. The stock has a market cap of $23.14 billion, a PE ratio of 10.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Carnival (NYSE:CCL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 26th. The company reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53 by $0.10. Carnival had a net margin of 14.93% and a return on equity of 12.67%. The business had revenue of $6.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.18 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Carnival Corp will post 4.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 21st. Carnival’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.95%.

Carnival Company Profile

Carnival Corporation operates as a leisure travel company in North America, Australia, Europe, and Asia. It operates in four segments: North America and Australia Cruise Operations, Europe and Asia Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Other. The company operates cruises under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa, AIDA, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names.

