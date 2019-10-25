Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Raises Position in PS Business Parks Inc (NYSE:PSB)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its stake in shares of PS Business Parks Inc (NYSE:PSB) by 51.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,614 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,775 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned 0.10% of PS Business Parks worth $5,207,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in PS Business Parks in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new position in PS Business Parks in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in PS Business Parks in the 2nd quarter valued at $71,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in PS Business Parks by 63.6% in the 2nd quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 972 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the period. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in PS Business Parks in the 2nd quarter valued at $205,000. Institutional investors own 70.64% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PSB. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PS Business Parks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $184.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Citigroup upgraded shares of PS Business Parks from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $142.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of PS Business Parks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

NYSE:PSB traded down $0.76 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $180.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 817 shares, compared to its average volume of 89,154. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.91, a PEG ratio of 5.24 and a beta of 0.44. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $181.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $170.35. PS Business Parks Inc has a 1 year low of $125.52 and a 1 year high of $192.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.48.

PS Business Parks (NYSE:PSB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $108.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.77 million. PS Business Parks had a net margin of 35.61% and a return on equity of 14.96%. Equities analysts anticipate that PS Business Parks Inc will post 6.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be given a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 12th. PS Business Parks’s payout ratio is 64.91%.

In other PS Business Parks news, Director Joseph D. Russell, Jr. sold 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.68, for a total value of $325,224.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PS Business Parks, Inc, a member of the S&P SmallCap 600, is a REIT that acquires, develops, owns and operates commercial properties, primarily multi-tenant industrial, flex and office space. As of December 31, 2018, the Company wholly owned 28.2 million rentable square feet with approximately 5,050 commercial customers in six states and held a 95.0% interest in a 395-unit apartment complex.

