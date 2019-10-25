Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Raises Stock Position in PPL Corp (NYSE:PPL)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in PPL Corp (NYSE:PPL) by 13.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 152,860 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,427 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in PPL were worth $4,813,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of PPL in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Kings Point Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of PPL in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Kavar Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of PPL in the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of PPL in the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PPL in the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. 71.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO William H. Spence sold 215,020 shares of PPL stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total transaction of $7,095,660.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Joanne H. Raphael sold 21,288 shares of PPL stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.91, for a total transaction of $679,300.08. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 46,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,495,206.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

PPL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. GMP Securities reaffirmed an “average” rating and set a $59.00 price target on shares of PPL in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Evercore ISI set a $31.00 price target on shares of PPL and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Macquarie raised shares of PPL from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $32.50 in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley set a $30.00 price target on shares of PPL and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of PPL from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.41.

Shares of PPL stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $33.07. 103,727 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,587,171. PPL Corp has a 12-month low of $27.31 and a 12-month high of $33.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $31.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.50.

PPL (NYSE:PPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.02. PPL had a net margin of 22.97% and a return on equity of 14.57%. The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.55 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that PPL Corp will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 10th were issued a dividend of $0.4125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 9th. This represents a $1.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.99%. PPL’s payout ratio is 68.75%.

PPL Company Profile

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated, and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 414,000 electric and 328,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 527,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in 5 counties in southwestern Virginia.

