Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Trims Holdings in Humana Inc (NYSE:HUM)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. cut its holdings in Humana Inc (NYSE:HUM) by 36.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,718 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 14,893 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Humana were worth $6,576,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of Humana by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 2,871 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $762,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Humana during the 2nd quarter valued at about $185,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Humana by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 289,736 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $76,866,000 after acquiring an additional 40,376 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its stake in Humana by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 4,913 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,303,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares during the period. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its stake in Humana by 37.5% during the 2nd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 110,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,183,000 after acquiring an additional 30,000 shares during the period. 92.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies upped their target price on shares of Humana from $315.00 to $341.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Humana in a research note on Monday. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating on shares of Humana in a research note on Monday. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Humana from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $345.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of Humana from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $300.00 to $345.00 in a research note on Monday, August 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $333.30.

In related news, insider Brian P. Leclaire sold 7,239 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.70, for a total value of $2,097,138.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,764,361.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HUM traded up $1.18 during trading on Friday, hitting $287.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 94,197 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,140,433. The company has a 50-day moving average of $271.08 and a 200-day moving average of $267.83. Humana Inc has a 12 month low of $225.65 and a 12 month high of $355.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The firm has a market cap of $39.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.83.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The insurance provider reported $6.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.24 by $0.81. The firm had revenue of $16.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.88 billion. Humana had a net margin of 4.13% and a return on equity of 22.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.96 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Humana Inc will post 17.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. Humana’s dividend payout ratio is 15.12%.

About Humana

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

