Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) Updates Q4 Earnings Guidance

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) updated its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.94-1.00 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.00. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.500-1.565 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.55 billion.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on RHI shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Robert Half International from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays reaffirmed a sell rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Robert Half International in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. William Blair reaffirmed a market perform rating on shares of Robert Half International in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Nomura raised their target price on shares of Robert Half International from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Robert Half International from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $61.00.

RHI traded down $0.16 during trading on Friday, hitting $57.92. 76,270 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,106,708. The company has a market cap of $6.57 billion, a PE ratio of 16.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.36. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.40. Robert Half International has a 1 year low of $51.90 and a 1 year high of $69.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The business services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. Robert Half International had a net margin of 7.56% and a return on equity of 41.99%. Robert Half International’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.95 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Robert Half International will post 3.94 EPS for the current year.

Robert Half International Inc provides staffing and risk consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through three segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing, and Risk Consulting and Internal Audit Services. It places temporary personnel for accounting, finance, and bookkeeping; temporary and full-time office and administrative personnel consisting of executive and administrative assistants, receptionists, and customer service representatives; full-time accounting, financial, tax, and accounting operations personnel; and information technology contract consultants and full-time employees in the areas of platform systems integration to end-user technical and desktop support, including specialists in application development, networking, systems integration and deployment, database design and administration, and security and business continuity.

