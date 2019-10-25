Robert Wares Purchases 50,000 Shares of Osisko Metals Inc (CVE:OM) Stock

Osisko Metals Inc (CVE:OM) Director Robert Wares bought 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$0.51 per share, with a total value of C$25,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 17,429,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$8,888,850.18.

Robert Wares also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, October 16th, Robert Wares bought 8,000 shares of Osisko Metals stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$0.51 per share, with a total value of C$4,080.00.

On Thursday, October 10th, Robert Wares bought 18,500 shares of Osisko Metals stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$0.51 per share, with a total value of C$9,435.00.

On Tuesday, October 8th, Robert Wares bought 20,000 shares of Osisko Metals stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$0.50 per share, with a total value of C$10,000.00.

On Thursday, September 19th, Robert Wares bought 30,000 shares of Osisko Metals stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$0.58 per share, with a total value of C$17,400.00.

On Tuesday, September 17th, Robert Wares bought 10,000 shares of Osisko Metals stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$0.57 per share, with a total value of C$5,700.00.

On Friday, September 13th, Robert Wares bought 30,000 shares of Osisko Metals stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$0.55 per share, with a total value of C$16,500.00.

On Wednesday, September 11th, Robert Wares bought 50,000 shares of Osisko Metals stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$0.53 per share, with a total value of C$26,500.00.

On Friday, September 6th, Robert Wares bought 30,000 shares of Osisko Metals stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$0.55 per share, with a total value of C$16,500.00.

On Wednesday, September 4th, Robert Wares bought 41,500 shares of Osisko Metals stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$0.52 per share, with a total value of C$21,580.00.

On Wednesday, August 28th, Robert Wares bought 34,000 shares of Osisko Metals stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$0.51 per share, with a total value of C$17,340.00.

Shares of OM stock opened at C$0.50 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$0.53 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.57. The company has a market cap of $74.94 million and a P/E ratio of -17.24. Osisko Metals Inc has a one year low of C$0.46 and a one year high of C$0.72.

About Osisko Metals

Osisko Metals Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and evaluation of based metal properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for zinc, lead, copper, and silver deposits. The Company's flagship project is the Pine Point lead-zinc project that covers an area of 22,213 hectares located in the Northwest Territories.

