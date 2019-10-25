Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) Shares Sold by State of Michigan Retirement System

State of Michigan Retirement System trimmed its position in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 87,688 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $9,633,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ross Stores during the second quarter worth $25,000. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Ross Stores in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Ross Stores in the second quarter valued at $32,000. First Financial Corp IN purchased a new position in Ross Stores in the third quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA increased its holdings in Ross Stores by 27.3% in the second quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 629 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.82% of the company’s stock.

In other Ross Stores news, insider James S. Fassio sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.66, for a total value of $1,629,900.00. Also, CEO Barbara Rentler sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.01, for a total transaction of $2,750,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 65,000 shares of company stock worth $7,056,650. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ROST traded up $0.72 on Friday, hitting $111.16. The stock had a trading volume of 37,301 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,691,846. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market cap of $39.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.10, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $109.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $102.85. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 1-year low of $75.91 and a 1-year high of $114.82.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The apparel retailer reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.96 billion. Ross Stores had a net margin of 10.46% and a return on equity of 49.21%. Ross Stores’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.04 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 12th were given a $0.255 dividend. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 11th. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.94%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Ross Stores to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $104.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. ValuEngine cut shares of Ross Stores from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $94.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Ross Stores from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $102.00 to $91.00 in a report on Thursday, June 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $109.78.

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brands. Its stores primarily offers apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores regular prices to customers from households with moderate income.

