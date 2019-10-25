Royal Bank of Canada Decreases Stock Position in RIVERNORTH DO/COM (NYSE:OPP)

Royal Bank of Canada reduced its position in RIVERNORTH DO/COM (NYSE:OPP) by 5.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,598 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,707 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in RIVERNORTH DO/COM were worth $795,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in OPP. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in RIVERNORTH DO/COM by 116.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 138,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,356,000 after acquiring an additional 74,291 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in RIVERNORTH DO/COM by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 251,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,288,000 after purchasing an additional 23,999 shares during the period. Ford Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in RIVERNORTH DO/COM in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $187,000. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its position in RIVERNORTH DO/COM by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 89,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,519,000 after purchasing an additional 10,534 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in RIVERNORTH DO/COM by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 487,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,312,000 after purchasing an additional 8,284 shares during the period.

Get RIVERNORTH DO/COM alerts:

NYSE:OPP traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $17.55. The company had a trading volume of 4,873 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,968. RIVERNORTH DO/COM has a 52 week low of $14.30 and a 52 week high of $17.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $17.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.29.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 17th will be given a $0.183 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.52%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 16th.

RIVERNORTH DO/COM Company Profile

RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by RiverNorth Capital Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by DoubleLine Capital LP. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund seeks to benchmark the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays Capital U.S.

See Also: Hedge Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OPP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RIVERNORTH DO/COM (NYSE:OPP).

Receive News & Ratings for RIVERNORTH DO/COM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RIVERNORTH DO/COM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.