Royal Bank of Canada Has $769,000 Stock Holdings in Apogee Enterprises Inc (NASDAQ:APOG)

Royal Bank of Canada decreased its stake in Apogee Enterprises Inc (NASDAQ:APOG) by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 17,720 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 806 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Apogee Enterprises were worth $769,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of APOG. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 492.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 147,702 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,537,000 after buying an additional 122,790 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 8.9% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 95,029 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,563,000 after buying an additional 7,769 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 2.6% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 49,058 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,840,000 after buying an additional 1,261 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Apogee Enterprises in the second quarter valued at about $201,000. Finally, Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 21.3% in the second quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 11,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $495,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. 90.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on APOG shares. BidaskClub raised Apogee Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Craig Hallum raised their target price on Apogee Enterprises from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. TheStreet cut Apogee Enterprises from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Apogee Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.50.

NASDAQ APOG traded down $0.42 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $37.21. 93,400 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 130,113. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.06. Apogee Enterprises Inc has a 1-year low of $26.38 and a 1-year high of $46.70. The firm has a market cap of $999.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.57, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, September 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.15. Apogee Enterprises had a return on equity of 15.92% and a net margin of 3.14%. The business had revenue of $357.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $353.62 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Apogee Enterprises Inc will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 5th. Investors of record on Monday, October 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 18th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. Apogee Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.65%.

About Apogee Enterprises

Apogee Enterprises, Inc designs and develops glass and metal products and services in the United States, Canada, and Brazil. It operates through four segments: Architectural Framing Systems, Architectural Glass, Architectural Services, and Large-Scale Optical Technologies (LSO). The Architectural Framing Systems segment designs, engineers, fabricates, and finishes the aluminum frames used in customized aluminum and glass window, curtainwall, storefront, and entrance systems comprising the outside skin and entrances of commercial, institutional, and multi-family residential buildings.

