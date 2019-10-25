Royal Bank of Canada Increases Stock Holdings in Qudian Inc – (NYSE:QD)

Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Qudian Inc – (NYSE:QD) by 37.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 98,811 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 27,125 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Qudian were worth $741,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in QD. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Qudian in the second quarter worth $1,604,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Qudian by 653.7% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 339,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,544,000 after buying an additional 294,143 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Qudian by 239.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 362,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,715,000 after buying an additional 255,299 shares during the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Qudian during the 2nd quarter valued at $161,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Qudian during the 2nd quarter valued at $116,000. 35.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE QD traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $6.66. 5,010 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,289,529. Qudian Inc – has a 52-week low of $4.00 and a 52-week high of $9.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 3.03 and a quick ratio of 3.03. The company has a 50-day moving average of $6.97 and a 200-day moving average of $7.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.84 and a beta of 1.67.

Qudian (NYSE:QD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 16th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.06. Qudian had a return on equity of 31.21% and a net margin of 44.04%. The firm had revenue of $323.48 million for the quarter. Analysts expect that Qudian Inc – will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on QD. TheStreet cut Qudian from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut Qudian from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 19th. BOCOM International began coverage on Qudian in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $6.82 price target on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine cut Qudian from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.33.

Qudian Inc provides online small consumer credit products in the People's Republic of China. It uses big data-enabled technologies, including artificial intelligence and machine learning to transform the consumer finance experience. The company offers small credit products, such as cash credit products; merchandise credit products to finance borrowers' direct purchase of merchandise offered on its marketplace on installment basis; and budget auto financing products.

