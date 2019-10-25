Royal Bank of Canada Purchases 3,076 Shares of S & T Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:STBA)

Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of S & T Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:STBA) by 18.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,347 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,076 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned about 0.06% of S & T Bancorp worth $724,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. S&T Bank PA increased its holdings in shares of S & T Bancorp by 0.8% during the second quarter. S&T Bank PA now owns 1,158,451 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,419,000 after acquiring an additional 9,423 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in S & T Bancorp by 1.0% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 931,863 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,927,000 after buying an additional 9,380 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in S & T Bancorp by 1.0% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 200,671 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,522,000 after buying an additional 2,064 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in S & T Bancorp by 80.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 177,190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,641,000 after buying an additional 78,995 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its holdings in S & T Bancorp by 1.0% during the second quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 135,548 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,080,000 after buying an additional 1,403 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.04% of the company’s stock.

STBA stock traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $36.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 277 shares, compared to its average volume of 130,943. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $36.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. S & T Bancorp Inc has a 1 year low of $33.30 and a 1 year high of $42.56. The stock has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.23 and a beta of 0.67.

S & T Bancorp (NASDAQ:STBA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.03. S & T Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.35% and a net margin of 30.00%. The business had revenue of $74.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.81 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that S & T Bancorp Inc will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 7th will be given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 6th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.04%. This is a boost from S & T Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. S & T Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 35.88%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on STBA shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded S & T Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. ValuEngine upgraded S & T Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded S & T Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

S & T Bancorp Profile

S&T Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for S&T Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services. The company accepts time and demand deposits; and offers commercial and consumer loans, cash management services, and brokerage and trust services, as well as acts as guardian and custodian of employee benefits.

