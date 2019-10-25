Royal Bank of Scotland Group PLC Lowers Holdings in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX)

Royal Bank of Scotland Group PLC trimmed its holdings in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) by 66.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,623 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 3,160 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Scotland Group PLC’s holdings in Equifax were worth $228,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Equifax by 933.3% in the second quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 186 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Equifax by 933.3% in the second quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 186 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Equifax by 1,047.1% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 195 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia boosted its holdings in Equifax by 36.3% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 304 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Equifax by 188.4% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 274 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. 95.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of EFX stock traded up $0.95 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $138.64. 467,039 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 838,546. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $141.75 and a 200 day moving average of $134.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. Equifax Inc. has a 52-week low of $88.68 and a 52-week high of $148.59. The company has a market cap of $16.85 billion, a PE ratio of 23.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.22.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The credit services provider reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.04. Equifax had a negative net margin of 11.13% and a positive return on equity of 23.90%. The business had revenue of $875.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $870.17 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.41 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Equifax Inc. will post 5.59 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Equifax from $129.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Equifax from $122.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Equifax from $129.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on shares of Equifax from $110.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, SunTrust Banks upped their price target on shares of Equifax to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $133.36.

Equifax Inc provides information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services for businesses, governments, and consumers. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), International, Workforce Solutions, and Global Consumer Solutions. The USIS segment offers consumer and commercial information services, such as credit information and credit scoring, credit modeling and portfolio analytics, locate, fraud detection and prevention, identity verification, and other consulting; mortgage loan origination information; financial marketing; and identity management services.

