Royal Bank of Scotland Group PLC Sells 239 Shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Royal Bank of Scotland Group PLC decreased its holdings in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,535 shares of the company’s stock after selling 239 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Scotland Group PLC’s holdings in Cummins were worth $738,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Gradient Investments LLC grew its position in Cummins by 102.8% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 146 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cummins during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Kempen Capital Management N.V. bought a new stake in Cummins during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Sonora Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Cummins during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cummins during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors own 82.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and set a $159.00 price objective on shares of Cummins in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Cummins from $198.00 to $203.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Cummins from $167.00 to $162.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Standpoint Research lowered Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $166.61.

Shares of NYSE:CMI traded up $3.40 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $178.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 714,598 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,032,943. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.52, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.66. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $162.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $161.98. Cummins Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $124.40 and a fifty-two week high of $175.91.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $4.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.38 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $6.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.36 billion. Cummins had a net margin of 10.74% and a return on equity of 29.75%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.14 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cummins Inc. will post 15.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 14th will be paid a $1.311 dividend. This represents a $5.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 13th. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio is 39.61%.

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, and engine-related component products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, and Power Systems segments. The Engine segment manufactures and markets a range of diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy-and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

