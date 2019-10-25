Royal Bank of Scotland Group (RBS) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

Royal Bank of Scotland Group (NYSE: RBS) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

10/18/2019 – Royal Bank of Scotland Group was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating.

10/17/2019 – Royal Bank of Scotland Group had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG.

10/16/2019 – Royal Bank of Scotland Group was upgraded by analysts at Redburn Partners from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating.

10/9/2019 – Royal Bank of Scotland Group was upgraded by analysts at Investec from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

10/2/2019 – Royal Bank of Scotland Group was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating.

10/1/2019 – Royal Bank of Scotland Group was downgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating.

9/6/2019 – Royal Bank of Scotland Group was downgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

Shares of Royal Bank of Scotland Group stock opened at $5.82 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market cap of $37.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.13 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.56. Royal Bank of Scotland Group PLC has a fifty-two week low of $4.33 and a fifty-two week high of $7.31.

Royal Bank of Scotland Group (NYSE:RBS) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $4.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.48 billion. Royal Bank of Scotland Group had a return on equity of 6.04% and a net margin of 17.89%. Analysts anticipate that Royal Bank of Scotland Group PLC will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RBS. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Royal Bank of Scotland Group during the second quarter worth $45,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Royal Bank of Scotland Group during the second quarter valued at $55,000. Sage Rhino Capital LLC acquired a new position in Royal Bank of Scotland Group during the second quarter valued at $61,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in Royal Bank of Scotland Group during the second quarter valued at $81,000. Finally, Atria Investments LLC acquired a new position in Royal Bank of Scotland Group during the second quarter valued at $84,000. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Royal Bank of Scotland Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers worldwide. It operates through Personal & Business Banking, Commercial & Private Banking, RBS International, and NatWest Markets segments.

