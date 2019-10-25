Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (NYSE:RCL) Shares Bought by World Asset Management Inc

World Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (NYSE:RCL) by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 11,374 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 380 shares during the quarter. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises were worth $1,232,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RCL. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 5,040.0% during the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises during the third quarter valued at $33,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises during the second quarter valued at $37,000. Archford Capital Strategies LLC grew its position in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 814.0% during the second quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 851.1% during the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.65% of the company’s stock.

RCL traded up $1.69 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $110.81. 17,974 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,484,864. The company has a current ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a market capitalization of $22.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.50, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.40. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd has a 52-week low of $89.48 and a 52-week high of $131.04. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $108.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $114.78.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $2.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.79 billion. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a net margin of 17.82% and a return on equity of 17.39%. The company’s revenue was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.27 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd will post 9.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a 0.70000 dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 20th were issued a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 19th. Royal Caribbean Cruises’s payout ratio is 35.21%.

Several analysts recently commented on RCL shares. Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $145.00 to $139.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 19th. ValuEngine raised shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $150.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Macquarie raised shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $126.00 to $132.00 in a report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Nomura reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a report on Thursday, October 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $145.10.

In other news, CEO Lawrence R. Pimentel sold 10,518 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.25, for a total value of $1,138,573.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 55,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,052,149.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Richard D. Fain sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.46, for a total transaction of $2,169,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 905,651 shares in the company, valued at $98,226,907.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 70,518 shares of company stock worth $7,520,974. Insiders own 13.07% of the company’s stock.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Profile

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara Club Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands. The Royal Caribbean International brand provides itineraries to destinations worldwide, including Alaska, Asia, Australia, Bahamas, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, Europe, the Panama Canal, and New Zealand with cruise lengths that range from 2 to 23 nights.

