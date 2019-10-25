RPS Group (LON:RPS) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital reiterated their buy rating on shares of RPS Group (LON:RPS) in a research note released on Thursday, Digital Look reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 170 ($2.22) price target on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on RPS. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of RPS Group in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Peel Hunt reissued a hold rating and set a GBX 131 ($1.71) target price on shares of RPS Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on RPS Group from GBX 210 ($2.74) to GBX 150 ($1.96) and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 166 ($2.17).

Shares of RPS stock traded down GBX 2.60 ($0.03) on Thursday, reaching GBX 139.80 ($1.83). The company had a trading volume of 181,262 shares, compared to its average volume of 457,098. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.64. The stock has a market cap of $309.23 million and a PE ratio of 13.57. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 135.54 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 152.69. RPS Group has a 12 month low of GBX 93 ($1.22) and a 12 month high of GBX 217 ($2.84).

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 12th were paid a dividend of GBX 2.42 ($0.03) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 12th. This represents a yield of 1.81%. RPS Group’s payout ratio is 0.68%.

In other RPS Group news, insider John Douglas bought 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 125 ($1.63) per share, with a total value of £31,250 ($40,833.66).

RPS Group Company Profile

RPS Group plc, a consultancy company, provides advice on the development and management of the built and natural environment; planning and development of strategic infrastructure; and evaluation and development of energy, water, and other resources. The company operates through Built and Natural Environment, Energy, and Australia Asia Pacific segments.

