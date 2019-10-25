RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $3.36 Million

RSK Smart Bitcoin (CURRENCY:RBTC) traded up 22.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on October 25th. One RSK Smart Bitcoin coin can currently be bought for about $9,048.90 or 0.98908146 BTC on popular exchanges including Huobi, Cashierest and Bitfinex. RSK Smart Bitcoin has a market capitalization of $497,690.00 and approximately $3.36 million worth of RSK Smart Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, RSK Smart Bitcoin has traded 13.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Fusion (FSN) traded up 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002859 BTC.

DAO.Casino (BET) traded up 21.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0311 or 0.00000333 BTC.

Manna (MANNA) traded up 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Joulecoin (XJO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Tigercoin (TGC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC.

PitisCoin (PTS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

C-Bit (XCT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Save and Gain (SANDG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC.

CaliphCoin (CALC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

United Bitcoin (UBTC) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00018353 BTC.

RSK Smart Bitcoin Coin Profile

RBTC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 26th, 2018. RSK Smart Bitcoin’s total supply is 20,999,764 coins and its circulating supply is 55 coins. The Reddit community for RSK Smart Bitcoin is /r/rootstock and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. RSK Smart Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @RSKsmart. The official website for RSK Smart Bitcoin is rsk.co.

Buying and Selling RSK Smart Bitcoin

RSK Smart Bitcoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bitfinex, Huobi and Cashierest. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as RSK Smart Bitcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire RSK Smart Bitcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase RSK Smart Bitcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

