Ruff Trading 4.4% Lower Over Last 7 Days (RUFF)

Ruff (CURRENCY:RUFF) traded 16.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on October 25th. Ruff has a market cap of $7.39 million and $1.99 million worth of Ruff was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Ruff has traded 4.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Ruff token can now be purchased for $0.0075 or 0.00000078 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Gate.io, Huobi and DigiFinex.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Ruff alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00003131 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00010363 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 13.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.21 or 0.00198259 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 29.3% against the dollar and now trades at $143.21 or 0.01475179 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0654 or 0.00000675 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 14.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0175 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.94 or 0.00030319 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 23.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.69 or 0.00089733 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Ruff Token Profile

Ruff’s launch date was January 12th, 2018. Ruff’s total supply is 1,880,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 980,500,000 tokens. Ruff’s official Twitter account is @Ruff_Chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ruff is /r/ruffchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Ruff is ruffchain.com. Ruff’s official message board is medium.com/@ruffchain.

Buying and Selling Ruff

Ruff can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi, DigiFinex and Gate.io. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ruff directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ruff should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ruff using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ruff Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ruff and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.