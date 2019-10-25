Safe Bulkers (NYSE:SB) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Safe Bulkers (NYSE:SB) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The shipping company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.02), Fidelity Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $47.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.67 million. Safe Bulkers had a return on equity of 5.45% and a net margin of 12.51%.

Shares of SB traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1.84. The stock had a trading volume of 6,884 shares, compared to its average volume of 267,772. The company has a market cap of $193.43 million, a PE ratio of 10.79 and a beta of 1.57. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. Safe Bulkers has a fifty-two week low of $1.28 and a fifty-two week high of $2.73.

Get Safe Bulkers alerts:

Several research analysts have recently commented on SB shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Safe Bulkers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. ValuEngine upgraded Safe Bulkers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Safe Bulkers currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.33.

Safe Bulkers Company Profile

Safe Bulkers, Inc provides marine drybulk transportation services worldwide. It owns and operates drybulk vessels for transporting bulk cargoes primarily coal, grain, and iron ore. As of February 14, 2019, the company had a fleet of 41 drybulk vessels having an average age of 8.5 years; and an aggregate carrying capacity of 3.8 million deadweight tons.

Read More: How to use beta for portfolio diversification

Receive News & Ratings for Safe Bulkers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Safe Bulkers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.