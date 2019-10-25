Sandridge Mississippian Trust I (NYSE:SDT) Stock Price Down 14.9%

Sandridge Mississippian Trust I (NYSE:SDT) shares were down 14.9% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $0.35 and last traded at $0.40, approximately 500,041 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 429% from the average daily volume of 94,502 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.47.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.51 and its 200 day moving average is $0.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.03 million, a PE ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.00.

Sandridge Mississippian Trust I (NYSE:SDT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter. Sandridge Mississippian Trust I had a net margin of 61.69% and a return on equity of 18.22%. The firm had revenue of $1.80 million for the quarter.

About Sandridge Mississippian Trust I (NYSE:SDT)

SandRidge Mississippian Trust I, a statutory trust, holds royalty interests in specified oil and natural gas properties located in the Mississippian formation in Alfalfa, Garfield, Grant, and Woods counties in Oklahoma. As of December 31, 2017, the company's properties comprised royalty interests in the initial wells; and 121 additional wells that were drilled and perforated by the company.

