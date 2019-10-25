Sandspring Resources (CVE:SSP) Trading Up 3.8%

Shares of Sandspring Resources Ltd. (CVE:SSP) were up 3.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$0.30 and last traded at C$0.27, approximately 229,418 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 19% from the average daily volume of 284,753 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.26.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.24. The stock has a market cap of $73.97 million and a P/E ratio of -6.84.

Sandspring Resources (CVE:SSP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

In other Sandspring Resources news, Director David Wayne Constable sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.42, for a total transaction of C$41,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$4,150.

About Sandspring Resources (CVE:SSP)

Sandspring Resources Ltd., a junior mining company, explores for and develops gold and related minerals in Guyana, South America. It primarily explores for gold, copper, and silver deposits. The company's primary resource property is the Upper Puruni property, including the Toroparu gold project, which covers a total of 138,740 acres comprising 7 small scale claims, 98 medium scale prospecting permits, 13 medium scale mining permits, and 2 contiguous prospecting licenses.

