SAP (ETR:SAP) Given a €150.00 Price Target at Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group set a €150.00 ($174.42) price target on SAP (ETR:SAP) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on SAP. Credit Suisse Group set a €132.00 ($153.49) price target on SAP and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday. Independent Research set a €123.00 ($143.02) price target on SAP and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank set a €130.00 ($151.16) price target on SAP and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays set a €125.00 ($145.35) price target on SAP and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group set a €120.00 ($139.53) price target on SAP and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €124.64 ($144.93).

Get SAP alerts:

Shares of SAP traded up €0.34 ($0.40) during trading hours on Thursday, reaching €119.22 ($138.63). The stock had a trading volume of 1,420,326 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,430,000. The company has a market capitalization of $146.04 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.13. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of €110.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of €111.23. SAP has a 12 month low of €83.95 ($97.62) and a 12 month high of €125.00 ($145.35). The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.56.

SAP Company Profile

SAP SE operates as an enterprise application software, and analytics and business intelligence company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Applications, Technology & Services; SAP Business Network; and Customer Experience. It offers SAP HANA, which enables businesses to process and analyze live data; SAP Data Hub, a solution for businesses to manage data from various sources; and SAP Cloud platform that offers an enterprise platform-as-a-service.

Further Reading: Net Income

Receive News & Ratings for SAP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SAP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.