Savara (NASDAQ:SVRA) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Savara (NASDAQ:SVRA) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Savara Inc. is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company. It focused on the development and commercialization of novel therapies for the treatment of patients with rare respiratory diseases. Savara Inc., formerly known as Mast Therapeutics, Inc., is based in Austin, United States. “

Get Savara alerts:

SVRA has been the subject of several other research reports. ValuEngine raised Savara from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reissued a hold rating and issued a $1.00 price objective on shares of Savara in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $17.00 price target on Savara and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Savara presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $9.09.

Shares of NASDAQ SVRA traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $0.90. The company had a trading volume of 17,096 shares, compared to its average volume of 670,562. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.58 million, a P/E ratio of -0.70 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a quick ratio of 12.61, a current ratio of 12.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Savara has a 1-year low of $0.82 and a 1-year high of $11.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.83 and its 200-day moving average is $5.00.

Savara (NASDAQ:SVRA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.05. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Savara will post -1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. bought a new stake in Savara in the 2nd quarter valued at $189,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Savara in the 2nd quarter valued at $496,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Savara in the 2nd quarter valued at $190,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Savara by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,250,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,963,000 after acquiring an additional 10,794 shares during the period. Finally, Farallon Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Savara by 43.3% in the 2nd quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 3,475,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,236,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.24% of the company’s stock.

About Savara

Savara Inc, formerly Mast Therapeutics, Inc, is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on the development and commercialization of novel therapies for the treatment of patients with rare respiratory diseases. Its pipeline includes AeroVanc, Molgradex and AIR001. AeroVanc is an inhaled formulation of vancomycin, which the Company is developing for the treatment of persistent methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus aureus, lung infection in cystic fibrosis patients.

Recommended Story: What is the price-sales ratio?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Savara (SVRA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Savara Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Savara and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.