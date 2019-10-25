Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) Given a $40.00 Price Target by Royal Bank of Canada Analysts

Royal Bank of Canada set a $40.00 price objective on Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) in a research report released on Monday, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

SLB has been the subject of several other research reports. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday. TheStreet downgraded shares of Schlumberger from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. ValuEngine raised shares of Schlumberger from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Schlumberger and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Schlumberger has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $44.82.

NYSE SLB opened at $35.11 on Monday. Schlumberger has a 52-week low of $30.65 and a 52-week high of $54.25. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.29. The company has a market capitalization of $48.16 billion, a PE ratio of 21.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.49.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 18th. The oil and gas company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $8.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.50 billion. Schlumberger had a negative net margin of 30.22% and a positive return on equity of 6.00%. The company’s revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Schlumberger will post 1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 4th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 3rd. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.70%. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is presently 123.46%.

In other Schlumberger news, VP Simon Farrant sold 5,000 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.55, for a total transaction of $167,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 20,316 shares in the company, valued at $681,601.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schlumberger in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Schlumberger in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Doyle Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Schlumberger in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Shamrock Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 49.6% in the 2nd quarter. Shamrock Asset Management LLC now owns 1,061 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 299.7% in the 2nd quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,147 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 860 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.66% of the company’s stock.

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company's Reservoir Characterization segment offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; petro technical data services and training solutions; and integrated management services.

